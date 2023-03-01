Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues confront a "legitimate head scratcher" as they probe how high to raise interest rates in the coming months: Why is wage growth slowing if the jobs market is so tight?

The answer will go a long way in determining whether the Fed can bring down inflation without doing that much damage to employment and the economy. If pressure on pay keeps easing even as employers keep hiring, policymakers may feel less compelled to push rates ever deeper into restrictive territory in their drive to return inflation to their 2% goal.