BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday the U.S. central bank has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, and he warned that the unemployment rate will most likely rise as part of that process.

“We need to get interest rates up further and basically get interest rates above where inflation is,” and that could lead the central bank towards a target rate of around 4.5%, Williams said at a gathering held at SUNY Buffalo State in Buffalo, New York. Doing so will better balance supply with demand “in a way that brings down inflation quickly.”