A pump is seen at a gas station in Manhattan on Thursday. 

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4 for the first time since early March, a key psychological threshold for cash-strapped Americans even as inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. average dropped 2 cents overnight to $3.99, AAA reported Thursday, a 20% pullback from its June peak above $5. The run-up in gas prices earlier this year is tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing turmoil in energy markets.