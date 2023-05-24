Surrendered airport items
Dan Velez, spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration, works at a table displaying prohibited items passengers surrendered at checkpoints at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in the past month. They included a rubber coin purse shaped like a grenade.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER – A power sander, brass knuckles, a hammer with a flower motif and a rubber coin purse shaped as a grenade.

The items -- just a sample of what passengers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport tried to bring aboard planes in the past month -- were on display before security checkpoints Wednesday.

Security checkpoints collect 50 to 60 pounds of prohibited items on airplanes, excluding water bottles, at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport monthly.