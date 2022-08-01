Hassan applauds, her foes pan China competition reform bill
President Biden will soon sign the co-called Chips and  Science Act of 2022 meant to create incentives for U.S. companies to make advanced semiconductor chips and not have to rely upon China to supply them. Here, Hassan visited the microelectronics center at BAE Systems last April.

CONCORD — Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday celebrated a bill on President Joe Biden’s desk that will ramp up America’s technology competition with China, while all of her major Republican opponents condemned her role in the legislation.

Because Biden has COVID-19, it's uncertain when he will sign the Chips and Science Act of 2022, which creates incentives for American companies to make their own semiconductor chips and reduce U.S. reliance on China and Korea for supply.