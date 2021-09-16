The owner of a new hotel brand on one of Manchester’s busiest streets banked on drawing a steady flow of business travelers as part of a multimillion dollar revamp of the property.
Even Hotels opened about three weeks ago on South Willow Street — almost a year late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hotels across the southern tier continue to see high vacancy rates as the future of business travel remains uncertain. Most report doing better than 2020, but not back to 2019 business.
The new hotel’s concept is geared toward fitness and well-being while on the road, said Sidd Bhowmik, vice president of operations for Jamsan Hotel Management, which owns the property. The company invested $10 million to $12 million to convert the property from a Quality Inn.
“Our goal is to attract a lot of businesspeople, and we are looking at the millennial generation who are really looking to travel but also stay healthy,” he said.
The company saw a boost in booking this summer as more families traveled domestically, Bhowmik said.
He acknowledged shifting travel trends, but the company has high hopes business travel won’t be too far behind with conferences and other business functions.
“It is human to travel,” Bhowmik said. “It is going to come back soon or later.”
The new concept comes after a Residence Inn and Tru by Hilton opened in downtown Manchester in the past year. Another Tru opened in Concord.
Travel trends
Hotels with a tourism focus have done better, said Steve Duprey, president of The Duprey Companies, which operates the Grappone Conference Center and four hotels in Concord, including the Tru.
“I still think it is a tail of two New Hampshires for properties in the tourism part of the economy, which I define as sort of Concord and north,” he said. “I think many of them are having record years. That is the product of having half of America living within a 12-hour drive of the New Hampshire border and people wanting to do a lot of outdoor activities.”
Other areas of the state such as Concord, Keene, Manchester, Nashua and Salem aren’t doing as well with booking.
“Business travel is way, way behind,” Duprey said. “It is going to be a very slow process until we get back to whatever normal is.”
Many lodging economists suggest business travel won’t be anywhere near normal until the first quarter of 2024. Even then, business travel is expected to be about 80% what it was before the pandemic, according to Duprey.
“There are a lot of businesses that will do a combination of in-person meetings and remote, Zoom-type meetings,” he said.
Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, said there are so many unknowns, especially when it comes to surges in the delta variant of the coronavirus.
“Many employers are hesitant to put their employees on the road,” he said.
Many hotels have worked on ways to increase leisure travel or host events they typically won’t such as baby showers or weddings.
Duprey spoke of the growing phenomenon of the working vacation where people will continue to work as part of a leisure trip or visit with family.
“We are seeing some of that, and I think that is going to be a growing trend,” he said.
The Tru hotel in Manchester’s Millyard opened last year.
Peter Flotz, a managing member of Florida-based Lansing Melbourne Group, which operates the hotel, said things are starting to pick up at the hotel. Much of the business was expected to come from business in the Millyard.
“We’ve gone from miserable occupancy in April to pretty respectable in September,” he said. “We are profitable, but not where we want to be.”
He said occupancy for most months is about 60% as opposed to the desired 80%.
“We are about 2% above where we thought we would be with occupancy,” Flotz said.
Back in person
Scott Milne, president of Milne Travel, an independent travel management company, said travel remains significantly down from 2019.
“Zoom and video meetings are not going to replace business travel,” he said.
He thinks travel might accelerate after nearly two years of digital connections. He said there is a pent-up demand.
“Business leaders say, ‘You know if we are not out talking to our customers someone else is,’” Milne said.
Hotels might benefit if companies are looking for a place for workers who are working remotely to connect face-to-face.
Another factor to business travel has nothing to do with the pandemic with many companies being more conscious about their impact on the environment.
“I think there is going to be pressure particularly on publicly based companies to track and manage their carbon footprint,” Milne said.
The Grappone Conference Center is operating at about 30% capacity, Duprey said.
“When the pandemic started we hoped for the best, but planned for the worse,” he said. “We are very fortunate we’ve been able to do that. We’ve been here for a long time, and we will be able to weather this.”
The return of travel will depend on the company, Somers said.
“There is something to be said about face-to-face meetings over remote ones,” he said. “You have their attention.”
Many companies have reported a hard time maintaining company culture with workers being remote and not traveling.
“It will be interesting to see what happens,” Somers said.
There is always going to be a need for traveling for business. The Tru does not have meeting space.
“There is still something about shaking somebody’s hand or looking at them in the eye when it comes to closing a deal and the like,” Flotz said.
New concept
Even Hotels is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, which operates Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn. There are less than 20 across the country with the closest being in Norwalk, Conn.
Guest rooms include total body resistance exercise equipment, and the suites feature an exercise bike. To promote better sleep the hotel offers plush high-thread count linens, color LED mood lighting and an alarm clock that plays white noise, according to the brand.
Its restaurant, Cork & Kale, includes healthy menu items. The company is awaiting a liquor license to open in the evening.
The 112-room hotel often has airline employees staying at the hotel.
“They all have loved it,” Bhowmik said. “They love the concept. They love that they can workout in the rooms.”
Construction took longer than expected with challenges around the supply chain and construction workers, he said.
“It was good in a way that we didn’t have to open last year because we wouldn’t have had any business because everything was locked down,” he said.