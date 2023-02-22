Senate, House reject bills to raise minimum wage
Buy Now

Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry and standing, argued against legislation (SB 144) to nearly double the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour in the state to $13 this Sept. 1 and $15 an hour by July 2024.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Within minutes of each other, the GOP-led state Senate and House of Representatives separately voted to kill bills that would have more than doubled the state’s minimum wage, which remains the lowest in New England by far.

Republicans contend average starting wages in New Hampshire are much more competitive with other states.