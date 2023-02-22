Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry and standing, argued against legislation (SB 144) to nearly double the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour in the state to $13 this Sept. 1 and $15 an hour by July 2024.
CONCORD — Within minutes of each other, the GOP-led state Senate and House of Representatives separately voted to kill bills that would have more than doubled the state’s minimum wage, which remains the lowest in New England by far.
Republicans contend average starting wages in New Hampshire are much more competitive with other states.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said “it’s shameful” the state defaults to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour while the next lowest minimum wage in the region is $13 an hour in Rhode Island.
Soucy has sponsored the proposal over the past 10 years. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, vetoed it when the Legislature, then with a Democratic majority, passed it in 2019 and 2020.
Her latest bill (SB 144) would have raised the wage to $13 on Sept. 1 and $15 on July 1, 2024.
“I’ll stay here and do it for 10 years more if I have to,” Soucy said. “There is dignity in work. $7.25 an hour when our neighbors pay at least $13 an hour? It is shameful.”
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Dan Innis, R-Bradford, said the state Department of Employment Security reports the average wage paid in New Hampshire is $30.12 an hour and the average entry-level wage is $14.86 an hour.
New Hampshire’s median hourly wage of nearly $24 is the second highest in New England, behind only Massachusetts, Innis said.
“New Hampshire wages aren’t just competitive in New England. They are among the highest in New England, and that’s something for which we should all be proud,” Innis said.
At $15 an hour, Massachusetts and Connecticut have the highest minimum wage in the region, followed by Maine ($13.80) and Vermont ($13.18).
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said Soucy’s bill would have raised pay for 56 full-time state employees and 1,685 part-time or seasonal workers, most of whom work at parks or part time at state liquor stores.
The increase would cost $2.3 million a year as of July 1, 2024, he said.
The Senate voted to kill Soucy’s bill, 14-10.
No sale in House
In the House, a proposal (HB 57) by Rep. Kris Schultz, D-Concord, would have raised the minimum wage to $13.50 on Sept. 1, $14.25 on Jan. 1, 2024, and $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2025.
This measure also would have increased the minimum wage in future years according to the annual consumer price index.
Federal studies have concluded 101,000 workers in the state make less than $15 an hour, Schultz said.
“I bet we all come from families that are hard workers, and no hard worker wants a handout. They deserve modest pay for contributing to our society,” Schultz said.
House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services chair Will Infantine, R-Manchester, said the free market is addressing the need to raise wages to attract employees in a state that faces a workforce shortage.
“When it comes to the minimum wage, I look at what business has done in the past few years. Business will adapt, business will change, and they have had to do so by raising wages,” Infantine said.
Opponents of the hike say a higher minimum could lead some employers to cut back on personnel expenses by paying less overtime or reducing benefits.
“If we force businesses who cannot meet this expectation, we are creating an incentive for people to cut entry-level workers,” said Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford.
A move to pass the bill failed, 183-178, and the House then took a voice vote to kill it.