At the beginning of the year, William Anderson stocked up on items for his business, Northpoint Roofing, knowing that prices would continue to spike.
“The cost of everything has just been skyrocketing,” he said after a brief trip to Home Depot in Manchester on a recent afternoon.
On this trip, he bought some PVC pipe and loaded up on Energizer Max AA batteries. He noted the cost of lumber is starting to drop, but that’s not the case for many items sold at the home improvement chain.
“Shingle prices keep going up,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like there is going to be any break on that.”
And the cost of adhesive to install insulation on flat roofs is up 25% to 30%, he said.
Increases in consumer prices have sent inflation up 5.4% from this time last year, matching a 13-year high, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just about everything is more expensive than a year ago, and it’s hitting the pocketbooks of every American.
Food and gas prices are always volatile, said Brian Gottlob, director of the state’s Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.
In New Hampshire, the average cost of gas jumped from $2.07 in September 2020 to $3.27 this month.
The spikes — especially gasoline — can affect the overall economy.
“The longer it goes on, it affects individuals’ willingness to spend on other things,” Gottlob said. “Everybody buys gas on a regular basis.”
Early on, the pandemic brought lower prices because of lower demand for goods and services, he said.
“As the economy opened up and those activities returned to more normal levels, prices really jumped up,” he said. “They are starting to stabilize. Airfare prices went up. Hotel prices went up. Rental car prices.”
He suggests the high inflation rates will start to drop by mid-2022. The Federal Reserve looks for an inflation rate around 2%.
“It is lasting longer than I initially thought, and there are some concerns it could last even longer,” Gottlob said. “We’ve got to get some of the supply chain issues straightened out.”
Food prices soar
Inflation has hit the food industry across the board, said Mike Violette, CEO of Associated Grocers of New England. The company supplies independent grocery stores.
Groceries are up 4.5% from last year.
The price of steaks increased 22.1% since last year. Bacon has gone up 19.3% and eggs 12.6%.
“We haven’t seen anything like this in years,” he said. “When you are seeing 4% to 5% increases in case cost, that is pretty significant.”
Finding workers and trucking are major issues, Violette said.
The costs of fruits and vegetables are up, especially here in New England where a lot of produce is shipped in from across the country. Diesel fuel costs more.
“The cost is much, much higher than anything we’ve seen before,” Violette said.
Violette said labor costs also are driving up prices.
“People have to pay more on wages. More on overtime,” he said.
Small businesses report having to pass much of the costs on to customers.
A recent survey by Goldman Sachs of 857 small businesses showed 82% of businesses are concerned about inflation. About 50% of the businesses reported having to increase prices because of a rise in operating costs.
Appliances, used cars, rent
Josh Holmes, who works as a property manager for Ledgeview Commercial Partners in Manchester, was buying pressure-treated lumber at the Home Depot to fix an outdoor staircase. He says the price was 30% higher than before the pandemic.
“The supply chain thing is really killing us,” he said. “We can’t get appliances in less than a month.”
Appliance prices are up 9.6% from last year, according to statistics.
If an appliance breaks, Holmes installs used equipment.
“We are collecting all our used appliances we replaced just as holdovers in case we can’t get something,” Holmes said.
At one point, used cars and trucks accounted for a third of the overall inflation, Gottlob said. Used cars are up 24.4% from last year. The numbers are now starting to decline month to month.
“Newer cars haven’t been on the lot because of microchip issues,” he said.
The increase in rent has some economists worried because once it goes up, it typically stays.
Since the start of the year, the national median rent has increased 16.4%, according to apartmentlist.com.
“You have a choice of not buying in a hot housing market,” Gottlob said. “But if you’re not buying, you’ve got to live somewhere, which means renting. And rents have been rising everywhere.”
He considers the cost of rent a longer-term issue.
Disruption to business
Violette said he worries about consumers buying more than they need around the holidays in fear products might not be available.
There is no need to stock up on toilet paper again, he said.
On the commercial side, Associated Grocers of New England is waiting about six months for some refrigerator units to be installed in stores.
Some people have changed their buying habits.
“We can see it particularly in meat,” Violette said. “Bacon at $6.99 a pound, people probably aren’t eating as much bacon as when it was $3.99 or $4.99 a pound.”
Anderson, of Goffstown-based Northpoint Roofing, said it’s still hard to get his hands on some products. He pre-ordered a bunch of shingles.
“Stuff that I ordered back in April and May was just coming in a month ago,” he said.
The cost of plywood also has driven up the cost of some roofing projects.
The higher prices he pays are mostly passed on to the customer, he said, but even so, the past two years have been record-setting for his business.
“A lot of people understand the times we are in right now,” he said. “They are more understanding.”