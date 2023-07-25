Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in March. The Fed will meet again this week and is expected to raise interest rates.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Things look a lot brighter at the Federal Reserve than they did a year ago, as the central bank kicks off its July policy meeting on Tuesday.

Back then, inflation was peaking at 40-year highs, and the Fed was sprinting to keep up.