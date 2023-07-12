A year after inflation soared to the highest level in four decades, prices are returning closer to normal levels, with families and businesses feeling the difference as policymakers debate how much more to slow the economy.

Government data to be released Wednesday is expected to show a notable drop in inflation: Economists anticipate seeing that prices rose around 3 percent in June compared with the year before, and a slight 0.1 percent compared with May. That would show progress from the last inflation report, when prices rose 4 percent compared with the previous year.