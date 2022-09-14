US-NEWS-WITH-TRAIN-TOUR-CHARLIE-BAKER-3-MLV.jpg

An Amtrak’s “theatre car” arrives at Union Station in Springfield Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022 from South Station in Boston. (Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen / The Republican)

NEW YORK -- Northeastern states could face disruptions to fuel supplies if rail transport shuts down in coming days due to a labor dispute, industry workers and analysts said on Wednesday.

The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the Gulf of Mexico. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July, inventories of heating oil and diesel fuel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.