WASHINGTON — White House officials are expressing cautious optimism that the economy will not tip into recession this year, as a strong jobs report and new wage data give the administration a boost after months of brutal economic headlines.
President Joe Biden and his top surrogates have argued for months that economic growth and hiring are strong enough to overcome the Federal Reserve’s moves to raise interest rates. That narrative has been viewed skeptically by many economists and Wall Street analysts, who have seen intensifying signs of a slowdown both domestically and globally.
But new economic data released last week appeared to bolster the administration’s case, with the Labor Department reporting on Friday that 372,000 new jobs were created in June while the unemployment rate held at 3.6%, among the lowest rates ever. Economists in the White House stress that it is too soon to declare victory, as the central bank is expected to continue to try to cool off the economy with additional interest rate hikes. But administration officials emphasized that the brisk hiring pace suggests that an economic slowdown is not yet hitting the country.
“I think if you want to talk about recession nervousness, you should look at today’s jobs report. Numbers like this are just very much inconsistent with any kind of recession call,” Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told MSNBC shortly after the jobs report was released on Friday. “When you’re generating 350,000 jobs on average for the past quarter — not recessionary.”
Voter frustration about the economy has proved to be one of the most persistent challenges to the administration over the past year, with huge shares of the electorate angry about rising prices. Inflation in May hit 8.6%, a 40-year high, with energy costs in particular squeezing American consumers, in part due to the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden’s approval ratings on the economy have fallen steadily amid inflation, which has bedeviled the administration since officials first dismissed it as “transitory” last year.
More recently, the White House has been concerned that the economy could careen from inflation to recession, if the central bank is forced to slam the brakes on the economy too quickly. But, there, too, Biden aides have seen some encouraging signs. Gas prices have fallen consistently over the past three weeks from their highs in June, while mortgage rates — after spiking to around 6% — tumbled. U.S. manufacturing has surpassed its pre-pandemic levels. Stock market indexes, after slumping to the worst first six months of any year since 1970, have appeared to stabilize in recent weeks.
Additionally, annualized wage growth fell from 4.6% to 3.8% from May to June, a healthy sign amid the expansion of the labor supply, according to Adam Ozimek, chief economist at the Economic Innovation Group, a nonpartisan business organization. That suggests the workforce is growing to meet higher demand, reducing inflationary pressures, Ozimek said — rather than demand contracting in the face of a smaller workforce. Bernstein similarly said the deceleration in wage gains “is very much in the spirit of what the president is talking about when he talks about transitioning from a breakneck pace, economic growth, to one that’s a more steady, stable transition.” Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, posted a meme on Twitter of Usher to tease the media for hyping recessionary fears.