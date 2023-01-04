Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should continue hiking interest rates at its next few meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has peaked, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday, as he set out his own forecast that the policy rate should initially pause at 5.4%.

"In my view ... it will be appropriate to continue to raise rates at least at the next few meetings until we are confident inflation has peaked," Kashkari said in an essay posted on the regional Fed bank's website, even as he noted increasing evidence price pressures appear past their worst.