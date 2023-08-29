A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, MA

A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., August 28, 2023. 

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - U.S. job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July as the labor market gradually slows, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged next month.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, from the Labor Department on Tuesday also showed the number of people quitting their jobs dropping to levels last seen in early 2021, indicating Americans were becoming less confident in the labor market.