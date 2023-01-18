FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS  

 Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2-billion charge as its cloud-computing customers dissect their spending and the company braces for potential recession.

The layoff, far larger than cuts by Microsoft last year, pile on to tens of thousands of job cuts across the technology sector that's long past its ceaseless growth during the pandemic.