Portsmouth Condos

Six condos in this building at 50 Maplewood Ave. in downtown Portsmouth all sold for at least a $1 million in September.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

PORTSMOUTH — Real estate agent Joe Leddy remembers walking through an unfinished condo building in downtown Portsmouth during the depths of the COVID pandemic pitching units for sale on video calls using FaceTime.

“I was literally talking to people from San Francisco, walking them through studs and Sheetrock,” Leddy recalled last week. “We sold a couple of units sight unseen.”

Portsmouth Condos

Condos at 50 Maplewood Ave. in Portsmouth (to the left of No. 54) sold for record high prices.