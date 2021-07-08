Minim, a Manchester-based WiFi technology company, is now trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
The company founded by Dyn’s founder and CEO Jeremy Hitchcock has also promoted Nicole Zheng as president and chief marketing officer after leading the company’s marketing operations. She will continue to report to CEO Gray Chynoweth.
The company officially started trading on the Nasdaq under the same symbol “MINM” on Wednesday. The company previously traded over the counter.
The switch to Nasdaq represents “another important milestone” for the company, Chynoweth said in a statement.
In December, Minim, an internet security platform, merged with Boston-based Zoom Telephonics, which makes cable modems and other internet access products under the Motorola brand.
Minim was founded in 2017. The idea came about after a botnet attack that impacted Dyn’s internet in 2016. Dyn was sold to Oracle in late 2016 for a reported $600 million.
According to a news release, Zheng was a member of the founding team of the original Minim, prior to the merger. She has served as the combined company’s CMO since the merger.