Adrianna Barillas
Adrianna Barillas of El Salvador busily works on lunch orders in the kitchen at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith. She has an H-2B visa and is working her first season at the restaurant.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Before housing prices got crazy high, Sim Willey acquired a handful of properties near his Meredith restaurant to house his foreign workers.

He expects to hire more than 40 foreign workers for the busy summer season — about a third of the total staff at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant.

Florin Pitian
Florin Pitian of Romania works at the expo station, where he prepares trays for serving and puts garnishes on dishes. He has a J-1 visa which is for college students.
Tana Ying
Server Tana Ying of Jamaica takes lunch orders Thursday in Hart’s main dining room. She has an H-2B visa.
Brenton Carey
Brenton Carey of Jamaica, who has been working at Hart’s for the last three seasons, pours more coffee for Joyce Gerraughty, center, of Kingston, Mass., and other friends she brought with her on a bus trip she helps lead monthly to the Lakes Region.
William Chok Moo Chia
Server William Chok Moo Chia, of Mauritius, center, takes lunch orders. He and his wife both work at Hart’s Turkey Farm on H-2B visas.
Safidy Rasamiharinoro
Safidy Rasamiharinoro from Mauritius, in her first season at the eatery, serves lunch to a tour group on Thursday. She and her husband both work at Hart’s and stay in housing owned by the restaurant.

Union Leader photographer Allegra Boverman contributed to this report.

What’s Working, a series exploring solutions for New Hampshire’s workforce needs, is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, with funding by Eversource, Northeast Delta Dental, Fidelity Investments, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Contact reporter Michael Cousineau at mcousineau@unionleader.com. To read stories in the series, visit unionleader.com/whatsworking.