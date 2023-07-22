Before housing prices got crazy high, Sim Willey acquired a handful of properties near his Meredith restaurant to house his foreign workers.
He expects to hire more than 40 foreign workers for the busy summer season — about a third of the total staff at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant.
Foreign workers are “extremely valuable for us,” Willey said by phone last week. “I wouldn’t be able to run seven days a week without them.”
He’s luckier than most, owning those four properties that provide housing for his workers.
“At the end of the day, I want to be a restaurant guy and not a landlord guy,” Willey said.
Record low unemployment is making the arrival of foreign workers more crucial for some businesses, whose communities can swell in size during the summer.
“There are many more businesses that want to apply” for foreign visa workers, said Michelle Cruz, executive director of Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce in North Conway.
“The tricky part is the housing,” Cruz said. “Businesses are trying to find the housing for the students before applying for the program.”
Foreign workers are important for Mount Washington Valley businesses.
“In the Valley in the summer and winter we see a good amount of students who come here to work,” Cruz said.
Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, said, “These visa holders provide a critical role in providing services to the visitors to New Hampshire.”
New Hampshire had nearly 4,000 J-1 visa holders working here in 2022, including 1,064 as camp counselors, according to the U.S. State Department.
That compared to more than 4,400 in New Hampshire in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, including 1,177 as camp counselors.
The areas with the most J-1 visa holders in 2022 were around Hampton and North Conway.
J-1 visas are tied to a work- and study-based exchange visitor program.
Other foreign workers can come to the United States using a H-2B visa, which permits workers to stay here longer. H-2B workers often work for hotels, restaurants or landscaping companies.
The process to secure summer foreign workers often starts the previous year.
Willey, who’s been using visa workers for about 20 years, said using visa workers is much more expensive than hiring someone locally.
“Ultimately, every little expense for a restaurant will go into, yes, the (price of the) meals,” he said.
During the Great Recession more than a decade ago, Willey stopped using foreign workers. “When the economy shifted, that was quite a bit of money for us to save,” Willey said. “If I had enough American workers, I probably wouldn’t be in the visa program.”
Willey said he doubled the number of foreign workers for this season to reduce the long weeks some of his local employees worked.
“Last year, everybody was working a little too much,” he said.
A place to live, work Willey’s foreign workers, who pay sub-market rate rent, hail from at least a half-dozen countries, including Jamaica, Barbados, El Salvador, Romania and Mauritius.
Brenton Carey, of Jamaica, lives on the restaurant property and is back for his third year.
He likes the work environment.
“Whatever we ask for, our manager gets us on time, which is a plus for me,” Carey said.
While working in New Hampshire, he learned to ski.
His co-workers include William Chok Moo Chia and his wife, Safidy Rasamiharinoro, from Mauritius, an island nation off the east coast of Africa.
The restaurant didn’t know the two were married until they arrived. The couple lives separately, within a few minutes’ walk of the restaurant.
“The work is good. It’s fun and it’s safe to walk around here,” he said.
Because he works hard in New Hampshire, “it feels like a vacation back home,” he said.
‘A huge advantage’
The restaurant association’s Somers said restaurant owners are coming up with “all kinds of creative ways” to find places for workers to stay.
On the Seacoast, Portsmouth Hospitality employs about 20 J-1 visa holders this summer across three properties in the Port City.
The firm owns properties downtown to house foreign workers, “giving us a huge advantage,” said Chief Operating Officer Neil Scibelli.
But the recent opening of the Hearth Food Garden in Portsmouth means “we need to bring more housing on line” for more workers, he said.
The firm’s Sol Southern Kitchen, at 111 State St., closed this month, so its second-floor bar area can be converted into “kind of a communal living space” for workers who would have their own bedrooms but share common living areas, Scibelli said.
The restaurant is holding some private events through September and is targeting a reopening in March or April.
Nearby 107 State St., formerly the home of Mr. Kim’s restaurant, also will get workforce housing on the second and third floors.
“I think what’s important, too, is the housing that we’re creating is not just for J-1 students,” Scibelli said. “The workforce housing is for anybody who works in our restaurant group, they’ll be eligible for this workforce housing.”