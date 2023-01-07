Moving to NH

In 1623, the first European settlers arrived in New Hampshire.

Four centuries later, outsiders are still coming.

What's Working

What’s Working
What's Working

What’s Working
what's working moving

Slightly more people moved out of New Hampshire than moved here using U-Haul vehicles in 2022, according to the company. Brian Picanco, president of U-Haul New Hampshire, is pictured in 2021.

What’s Working, a series exploring solutions for New Hampshire’s workforce needs, is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, with funding by Eversource, Northeast Delta Dental, Fidelity Investments, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Contact reporter Michael Cousineau at mcousineau@unionleader.com. To read stories in the series, visit unionleader.com/whatsworking.