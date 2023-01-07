In 1623, the first European settlers arrived in New Hampshire.
Four centuries later, outsiders are still coming.
Over a recent 12-month period, 10,000 more people moved into the state than moved out, according to new U.S. Census data that gives a sharper picture of the force affecting the state’s population.
“One thing that’s positive about the population that migrates into New Hampshire is it tends to be more educated than the population in New Hampshire,” said Ken Johnson, senior demographer with the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
Many Granite Staters can say they aren’t from around here.
Only 4 in 10 residents were born here — the fourth-lowest percentage of any state.
Over the centuries, some who have settled in present-day New Hampshire have looked to keep others from following them here.
A social science professor called that phenomenon “the gangplank hypothesis.”
“They draw up the gangplank when they arrive. ‘I’m here and I don’t need others to mess this place up,’” said Brian Eisenhauer, director of the Office of Sustainability at Plymouth State University.
Settlement rivalry
In the 18th century, Goffstown was split by more than a river.
On one side of the Piscataquog River, the English settlers who made their homes were Congregationalists.
Across the river, Scots-Irish were Presbyterians, a different Protestant denomination.
“You wouldn’t think there was that much of a difference with English settlers that were already there,” said Elizabeth Dubrulle, who works at the New Hampshire Historical Society.
It took a decade for the two sides to agree on a place to build a town hall.
“The Congregationalists won because a Congregationalist said, ‘I’ll give you guys the land,’” said Dubrulle, director of education and public programs.
That was in the 1760s.
New Hampshire experienced its biggest population growth in terms of percentage from about 1770 to 1790, Dubrulle said.
“We just had a huge population bump during and after the American Revolution,” she said.
“By 1800, the distinction between the English and the Scots-Irish had disappeared,” she said. “By that point, they were all just Americans.”
Mill workers
Decades later, immigrants from French-speaking Canada helped boost the workforce in the Manchester mills.
“That labor was essential,” Dubrulle said. “Amoskeag (Manufacturing Company) wouldn’t have become the largest mill in the world without that influx of labor” from outside New Hampshire.
Bringing in new people to the state is essential, she said.
“That’s how we get all these new ideas and new ways of doing things,” Dubrulle said.
“Ultimately, those cultures merge and we are richer for it.”
More deaths than births
If not for people moving into New Hampshire, the state would be losing population.
Since 2017, New Hampshire has recorded more deaths than births annually, Johnson said.
For the year ending July 2022, deaths exceeded births by about 2,000. That was offset by a net gain of 10,200 in migration, both from outside and inside the United States.
Overall, the state grew by 7,700, to 1,395,000 residents, Johnson said, citing U.S. Census data.
“New Hampshire has one of the most mobile populations in the United States,” he said.
The state still struggles to keep its graduating high school students home.
“While New Hampshire is back to being a modest net importer of people in their 20s and 30s, the state is the number-one exporter of high school graduates seeking a bachelor’s degree,” said Will Stewart, executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire, an organization that works to attract and retain more young residents in New Hampshire.
“Nearly two-thirds of these young people leave the state to pursue higher education. But once people are established here a little later in their lives and careers, and have started families and settled down, they are much more likely to stay,” Stewart said.
“If we want to retain people who we know would prefer to keep New Hampshire as their home, we must work harder to ensure that people can afford the high quality of life here and many amenities the state has,” Stewart said. “In particular we must better address housing costs, utility costs, and, for young Granite Staters, the highest student-debt loads in the nation.”
In 2020, Johnson co-wrote a research paper expounding on what attracted people here.
People who moved to New Hampshire in the past decade most often cited family and employment reasons, while longer-term residents pointed to family and the natural environment as factors for staying here.
The Mass. invasion
People moving from Massachusetts is not a new trend.
“In the Colonial period, it would have been a lot of migration up from Massachusetts,” Dubrulle said.
The two colonies got a defined border in the 1700s.
“In the middle of the 18th century, tensions between New Hampshire and Massachusetts came to a head,” according to the New Hampshire Historical Society.
“Many of the people who settled New Hampshire came from Massachusetts, but ultimately the colonies were separated both physically and politically,” it said. “A royal decree established the border between the two in 1737 and New Hampshire received its own governor, separate from Massachusetts, in 1740.”
Fast forward more than 200 years to the 1980s, when many computer companies from Massachusetts expanded into southern New Hampshire, acting as a magnet to attract new workers and residents.
“Typically, New Hampshire’s biggest source of migrants would be from Massachusetts,” Johnson said. “About 23% of the population who live in New Hampshire were born in Massachusetts.”
About 1 in 6 New Hampshire homebuyers is from Massachusetts, according to housing data.
Many Bay State residents appear to have an affinity for their neighbor to the north.
A recent survey asked families across the country where they would move if they could make a clean break.
New Hampshire was the most popular state among Massachusetts families, according to familydestinationsguide.com, a vacation ideas website.
New Hampshire residents chose Hawaii.
Jobs are a driver
Laconia Realtor Moe Archambault said there’s a one-word explanation for people moving to New Hampshire.
“Jobs,” he said.
His clientele includes people from Texas, California, New Jersey and New York.
“They were all coming to New Hampshire A) for a new job, or B) ‘I can work anywhere I want and I have a family and I’m moving back.’ They were boomerangs.”
His California client, who moved from Malibu to Hooksett, needed to live close to an airport because he flies all over the country for his job as an attorney, said Archambault, who owns Moe Marketing Realty Group.
Large numbers of people moving into the state create a downside for many current residents.
Often, out-of-staters have sold their homes and have pocketed cash from those sales. That makes it easier for them to buy a home here than someone locally who needs financing.
“People from out of state come in much stronger, a much more motivated buyer,” Archambault said.
Moving more slowly
In another measure of mobility, the moving firm U-Haul said people arriving in New Hampshire last year in one-way U-Haul trucks fell about 9% from 2021, while departures fell 6% year-over-year as overall moving traffic slowed.
Slightly more people moved out than into the state with the aid of a U-Haul truck.
“While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents,” the company said.
People moving to a new community often don’t do a deep dive on community stats, according to Eisenhauser.
It’s more likely to come down to what neighborhood do you like and can afford, he said.
As for clashes with the locals, newcomers have a few choices.
“In general, people adapt or come to acceptance,” he said. Otherwise, “they out-migrate to somewhere else.”