More than three years after the start of the pandemic, nearly 3,000 Granite Staters who owe the federal government for unemployment overpayments have not filed requests to get those overpayments forgiven.
“The amount of federal government overpayments owed by these 2,797 individuals that are eligible to be completely erased but have not used the process is $14.5 million,” New Hampshire Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Rich Lavers said Friday.
Another 4,601 people who used the state’s online self-service waiver process saw $13.3 million in federal overpayments forgiven, Lavers said.
Everyone who was overpaid for state benefits received but not at fault already has had that overpayment forgiven, Lavers said.
The waiver takes less than five minutes to file online through their Employment Security claim dashboard, and there is currently no deadline. People found at fault for causing overpayments through their online filings for benefits are not eligible for the waiver.
Weekly federal overpayments ranged from $300 and $600 during portions of the pandemic.
Employment Security paid more than $2 billion in state and federal benefits to 175,000 people during 2020 and 2021, with 91% of recipients being paid correctly, according to Lavers.
From calendar year 2020 through March 2023, Employment Security received $21.65 million from people repaying what they owed, he said.
Meanwhile, nearly 100 unemployment recipients found at fault are scheduled for appeals hearings between last week and May 12. More than 70 of them are going through the appeals process a second time. Another 90 have requests pending for further reviews.
Just this month, a woman found out after her second appeal she won’t have to repay $30,226 in unemployment overpayments.
“As a result of the decision, the overpayment was reversed, and the client received an additional $3,338 in benefits that NHES initially withheld because they terminated her case when they made the determination about the overpayment in error,” said Raymond Burke, an attorney at New Hampshire Legal Assistance.
“I can say that we are starting to see overpayment cases being remanded for new hearings, and we’re receiving successful outcomes,” Burke said.
According to the Department of Labor, New Hampshire fell in the middle of the pack when it came to overpayment rates.
New Hampshire ranked 21st highest for estimated improper payments from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The 17.65% overpayment rate was better than the U.S. average (21.52%) or Massachusetts (24.03%). Virginia, Tennessee and Florida topped the list surpassing 39%, according to federal figures.
Recently, a man emailed the New Hampshire Union Leader to say he was fighting the state’s attempt to claw back $19,820 in unemployment benefits.
“I told them I was scared to die from COVID and yes I made a few mistakes in the filing but I was scared for my life and I have $25.34 in my bank account,” the man wrote in an email.
He said he was told by Employment Security he should have kept working and left with a doctor’s note, but he said he “was scared for my life of dying and didn’t need a Dr. to tell me that and feel I am being punished especially that I am immune-compromised with HIV with asthma” and older than 50, he said.
Other debt has left him with a combined $40,000 in bills.
Lavers said he couldn’t comment on specific cases but gave a sense of Employment Security’s thinking.
“I can confirm that per federal guidance, having a fear of COVID was not sufficient to create eligibility for federal pandemic benefits,” Lavers wrote. “At the state level, a blanket fear of COVID would never create eligibility.”
“If someone was ordered by a health care professional to quarantine thus preventing them from going to work and we confirmed they had been working prior to the COVID-related reason preventing them from working, then they would be eligible,” Lavers said. “However, they would still need to certify they had received this instruction from their health care provider.”
People informed that they owe money can appeal, first before a hearings officer.
“Then if you disagree with the decision issued by the appeal hearing officer you can then submit a request for further review of this decision where the department’s attorneys review the record and if there is found to be a mistake of law, mistake of fact, fraud or newly discovered evidence, the legal section can order the case back to a different hearings officer for a new hearing,” Lavers said.
A person later can file a petition to an appellate board and later to the state Supreme Court.