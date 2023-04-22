Thousands haven't filed waivers for overpayment forgiveness

Employment Security still is waiting for nearly 3,000 people who received unemployment during the pandemic to file a waiver to erase any overpayment debts.

More than three years after the start of the pandemic, nearly 3,000 Granite Staters who owe the federal government for unemployment overpayments have not filed requests to get those overpayments forgiven.

“The amount of federal government overpayments owed by these 2,797 individuals that are eligible to be completely erased but have not used the process is $14.5 million,” New Hampshire Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Rich Lavers said Friday.