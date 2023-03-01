New Hampshire shipped a record $7.3 billion in exports around the world in 2022, nearly $900 million more than in the previous year.
Canada returned as the state’s top trading partner, supplanting Germany.
The $7.25 billion in exports was 14% higher than in 2021, according to figures released Wednesday.
“New Hampshire manufacturing companies are among the nation’s best and are highly competitive on the global stage,” said Michael Skelton, president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire.
“They weathered the greatest challenges of the pandemic and capably responded as demand for virtually all products hit record levels in recent years,” Skelton said in an email Wednesday.
Electrical machinery, which includes phones, radio transmitters, microchips, and insulated wires, leapfrogged to the largest trading sector, growing 13.8% to nearly $1.66 billion, according to U.S. Census data cited by the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Falling to the second slot was industrial machinery, which includes printing and automatic data machines. That category dropped 2.7% from 2021 to $1.46 billion.
Aircraft, spacecraft and their respective parts landed in the third slot, growing 16.4% to $1.31 billion.
“It reflects the hard work our companies have done in securing new global markets following years of trade slowdowns due to disruptions from COVID-19,” Taylor Caswell, the BEA commissioner, said in a statement.
The state outpaced the New England region as a whole.
“New Hampshire is the third-largest exporter in New England, which regionally saw an increase of 3.5 percent in 2022,” said Adam Boltik, program manager for BEA’s Office of International Commerce.
Pharmaceutical products took the fourth spot, valued at $678.8 million, which was up 69.3%.
Canada topped the list of destination countries, with a 24.2% gain to $1.13 billion. Despite a 19.7% gain, Germany fell to the second spot as the only other country receiving at least $1 billion in Granite State exports.
Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Ireland rounded out the top five.
Romania acquired $130 million more in New Hampshire goods in 2022, up 330%.
