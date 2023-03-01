Jewell Instruments

Brian Ward, vice president of sales and marketing for Jewell Instruments, demonstrates the Manchester company’s RailStar accelerometer (pictured in the foreground) at the company’s headquarters in 2016. The device provides train acceleration, deceleration and position information for rail cars. The Manchester company exports some of its products internationally.

 Dave Lane/Union Leader file

New Hampshire shipped a record $7.3 billion in exports around the world in 2022, nearly $900 million more than in the previous year.

Canada returned as the state’s top trading partner, supplanting Germany.