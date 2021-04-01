Scott Crowder

Scott Crowder has been hired as the state’s first director of outdoor recreation and industry development.

 Provided by Department of

Business and Economic Affairs

With a slight delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Business and Economic Affairs has hired Scott Crowder as the state’s first director of outdoor recreation and industry development.

Crowder has extensive professional experience in recreation management, marketing and economic development, according to a news release. He founded the North American Pond Hockey Classic, served as a principal of Ekal Consulting and was a founding partner of Ekal Activity Center in Meredith.

Thursday, April 01, 2021
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Thursday, March 18, 2021