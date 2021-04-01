With a slight delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Business and Economic Affairs has hired Scott Crowder as the state’s first director of outdoor recreation and industry development.
Crowder has extensive professional experience in recreation management, marketing and economic development, according to a news release. He founded the North American Pond Hockey Classic, served as a principal of Ekal Consulting and was a founding partner of Ekal Activity Center in Meredith.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most.
WASHINGTON — The infrastructure plan U.S. President Joe Biden will roll out in Pittsburgh on Wednesday includes $2.3 trillion in investments aimed at everything from fixing 10,000 bridges to tearing lead pipes out of millions of homes in the United States.