Market Basket job fair

Larry Crawford, left, talks with store director Dan Salois at Market Basket during a job fair at the Elm Street grocer on Saturday. New Hampshire’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, according to data released Wednesday.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

For the month of May, New Hampshire recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, according to data released Wednesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% in May — lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate held steady at 2.6% for nearly a year before the pandemic hit, according to data from the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.

Recommended for you