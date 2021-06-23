Larry Crawford, left, talks with store director Dan Salois at Market Basket during a job fair at the Elm Street grocer on Saturday. New Hampshire’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, according to data released Wednesday.
For the month of May, New Hampshire recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, according to data released Wednesday.
The unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% in May — lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate held steady at 2.6% for nearly a year before the pandemic hit, according to data from the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.