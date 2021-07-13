The unemployment rate in New Hampshire bumped up a little after May’s figures were revised.
The rate for May rose from 2.5% to 2.9% after revision, according to the New Hampshire Employment Security. The seasonally adjusted rate for June remained 2.9%.
In June 2020, the rate was 10.3% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate rose as high as 17% last year before slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.
The rate held steady at 2.6% for nearly a year before the pandemic hit, according to data from the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for June 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 733,350, a decrease of 1,810 from the previous month and an increase of 51,070 from June 2020.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 210 over the month to 21,560. This was 57,120 fewer unemployed than in June 2020.
From May 2021 to June 2021, the total labor force decreased by 2,030 to 754,910. This was a decrease of 6,050 from June 2020.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2021 was 5.9%, the state reported.