Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The unemployment rate across the state continues to drop, but is still 2½ times higher than it was a year ago.
New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020 was 6.5%, Employment Security reported Tuesday. That was a decrease of 1.5 percentage points from the July rate, which decreased to 8% after revision. The August 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.
Six months into the pandemic, many New Hampshire construction firms are busier than they have been for some time, despite curtailed mill production and shortages of some materials, such as pressure-treated wood.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and his northern New England counterparts called on President Donald Trump Wednesday to back off his recent decision to reimpose a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada, warning it was hurting supply chain businesses in the region.
CONCORD — The state will soon unveil a “streamlined process” to resolve complaints about the new application all unemployed workers have to fill out to receive an additional $300 in weekly benefits, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.