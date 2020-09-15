The unemployment rate across the state continues to drop, but is still 2½ times higher than it was a year ago.

New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020 was 6.5%, Employment Security reported Tuesday. That was a decrease of 1.5 percentage points from the July rate, which decreased to 8% after revision. The August 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.

