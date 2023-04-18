NH unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in March Staff Report Michael Cousineau Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Glenn Matthews speaks with airport staff at a job fair at the baggage claim at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester last year. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% in March, down from 2.7% for February, officials announced Tuesday.The March 2022 rate stood at a seasonally adjusted 2.1%, according to Employment Security.The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,820 from February to March, when 18,800 were unemployed. March saw 2,530 more unemployed than a year earlier.There were 749,110 employed residents in March, a decrease of 190 from February and an increase of 2,160 from March 2022.From February to March, the total labor force decreased by 2,010 to 767,910, which was 4,690 larger than in March 2022.Nationally, the unemployment rate for March was 3.5% compared with 3.6% in both February 2023 and in March 2022. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Michael Cousineau Author email Follow Michael Cousineau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY NH unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in March {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNew Business: Donut Love to expand on Seacoast; Papa Gino's 'coming soon' to ManchesterClimate change embraced by DOT, but not by allNew Business: Restaurant owner seeks OK for 'vintage mural'Pet urgent care clinics start to pop up in NHSununu: $35M energy assistance program too slow and bureaucraticARMI expands into former Dyn space in ManchesterThanks to a Springfield bridge builder, New Hampshire's forest economy might get a boostA Kittery outlet mall could make way for housing, hotelNewsmakers: NHTrust Promotes Debbie Irwin to Vice President, Marketing OfficerGas station drive-thru hits a roadblock Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.