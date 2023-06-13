New Hampshire’s job market got even tighter last month with the unemployment rate dipping below 2% for the first time.
“Yes, the May unemployment rate of 1.9% represents a record low in New Hampshire,” Bob Cote, assistant director of the state Economic & Labor Market Information Bureau, said by email Tuesday.
April’s 2.1% mark had previously tied the record low in 47 years of record-keeping and comes about three years after the unemployment rate spiked to a record 16.2% after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered parts of the economy.
“From a practical standpoint, a low unemployment rate means that only a very small portion of those people who want to work have been unable to find jobs,” Cote said. “That’s good news for the workers. Usually, a low unemployment rate makes it more difficult for employers to hire, but job growth in New Hampshire has been very strong.”
Gov. Chris Sununu hailed the news.
“New Hampshire’s economy is heating up just in time for the summer season,” Sununu said in a statement. “With a #1 ranking for economic opportunity, record low unemployment, and no sales or income tax, New Hampshire is far and away the top state for families, employees, and businesses.”
The number of unemployed residents dropped by 1,690 in May to 14,590 over the previous month. There also were 2,470 fewer unemployed residents than in May 2022.
There were 749,300 residents working in May, 220 fewer from April and 1,050 fewer than in May 2022.
From April to May this year, the total labor force shrank by 1,910 to 763,890, which was 3,520 fewer New Hampshire residents than in May 2022.
Nonfarm employment in May 2023 was 701,500 – 2,200 more jobs than in April and 17,500 more jobs than in May 2022.
Private industry accounted for 614,700 of those jobs in May: 2,100 more than in April and 16,700 more jobs than in May 2022.
The U.S. unemployment rate for May 2023 rose to 3.7% from 3.4% in April.