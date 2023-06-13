Hiring signs in Portsmouth

Businesses in Portsmouth are posting signs on the sidewalk looking for workers.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

New Hampshire’s job market got even tighter last month with the unemployment rate dipping below 2% for the first time.

“Yes, the May unemployment rate of 1.9% represents a record low in New Hampshire,” Bob Cote, assistant director of the state Economic & Labor Market Information Bureau, said by email Tuesday.