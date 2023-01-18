NH's unemployment rises to 2.7% in December Staff Report Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for December inched up to 2.7 percent, according to Wednesday’s announcement.That compared to 2.6% in November and 3 percent in December 2021.The state saw 1,000 more residents unemployed in December than in November, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.The 20,700 out of work in December were 1,820 fewer unemployed than a year earlier.The number of employed residents increased by 480 from November to 752,980 in December. The state in a year’s time gained an additional 20,640 employed residents.From November to December, the total labor force increased by 1,480 to 773,680. The yearly gain was 18,820 residents.Nationally, the unemployment rate for December was 3.5% compared to 3.6% from November. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY U.S. producer price index declines by most since start of pandemic Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesAll along Elm: Pappy's to reopen, new Mexican restaurant and gift shopsBrady, Gisele, Patriots' Bob Kraft among FTX shareholders facing wipeoutNashua: Redevelopment, cleanup plans revealed for Mohawk Tannery Superfund siteNew chains come to Concord and Hooksett; another to closeBlake's Restaurant closing stirs memories; ice cream production continuesNH Business: Dealmakers ready to come to the M&A table in 2023Newsmakers: Secondwind Water co-founder retires, names new CEOAuto review: The 2023 Genesis G90: a first-class interpretation of first-class mobilityMHT passengers deal with delays amid national FAA ground stopApple CEO Tim Cook takes rare pay cut Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.