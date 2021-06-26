The Flight Center Taphouse and Eatery is now open on South Willow Street in Manchester, but with limited hours to start until fully staffed.
Like most business owners across the Granite State, the proprietor says hiring has been a challenge.
“We are about 60% staffed right now,” said Managing Partner Seth Simonian. “I anticipate it is going to take us between 60 and 90 days to be staffed to open seven days and for lunch traffic.”
Applications started rolling in more steadily about four weeks ago as it became clear the opening was drawing near inside the former British Beer Company location. The hospitality industry has struggled with some workers opting to stay home due to health or child care restraints.
For some, it was just more lucrative to collect unemployment.
The state’s low unemployment rate doesn’t help. Like hospitality, most industries in the state need more workers. New Hampshire’s unemployment rate of 2.5% was the lowest in the country for the month of May.
“It means relative to other states we are recovering at a faster clip,” said Brian Gottlob, director of the state’s Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau. He keeps track of the number of job postings and openings across the state, which are at levels higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of policy, Gov. Chris Sununu reinstating the work search requirement for unemployment and ending the additional $300 a week in federal payments on June 19 have helped boost job applicants, Gottlob said.
“There are lots of opportunities out there,” he said.
Sununu also announced workers would receive bonuses if they return to the workforce.
Most recently, about 10,000 Granite State residents received the expanded benefits. The state had seen a 40% drop in those collecting unemployment benefits on a weekly basis in the past six to eight weeks, Gottlob said.
“Part of that is we have a lot of opportunities with a lot of job postings,” Gottlob said.
North Branch Construction, which is building a 90-unit apartment building for Red Oak Apartments on Elm Street in Manchester, recently posted a help wanted sign on the chain link fence that surrounds the construction site, advertising for carpenters.
“Unlike a lot of construction managers of our size, we actually have a workforce of very skilled commercial carpenters. That helps us. However, we always could use more,” said Joe Campbell, president of the Concord-based company.
“We’re finding more creative ways to try and hire, whether it be bonuses, referral programs, guerrilla marketing,” he said. “We’re trying to do whatever we can to get the word out.”
The state experienced a labor shortage even before the pandemic hit, Gottlob said.
“Now that the pandemic has eased and the restrictions have been eliminated, we’ve seen a real acceleration in hiring or in job postings, but we haven’t gotten everyone back into the labor force yet,” he said. “That is the real challenge, to get people back into the labor force.”
The rate held steady at 2.6% for nearly a year before the pandemic hit, according to data from the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.
The state still has a long way to go in its COVID-19 recovery. Last week, the state launched the $10 million Hotels and Lodging Relief Program, in which operators can apply for assistance.
“We haven’t recovered all the jobs yet,” Gottlob said.
The unemployment rate doesn’t take into account some of the workers who decided to leave the workforce on their own, including to provide childcare or for health reasons.
The state estimates about 20,840 fewer people are working or looking for work now than in January of this year, though the seasonally adjusted figure is just under 10,000. Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of the state employment security office, said it has been difficult to gauge how many people are looking for work.
“The 2.5% unemployment rate doesn’t feel quite the same as it did prior to the pandemic,” Gottlob said. “It doesn’t feel like the same economy.”
Early on, the health care industry struggled as non-emergency and elective procedures were canceled. “I think health care is the one that has bounced back the strongest,” Gottlob said. “People who postponed medical services are certainly getting back to doing that.”
The hospitality industry continues to struggle with an increased demand but lack of workers. Many left the industry because of regulations put in place, such as social distancing and strict cleaning protocols. Early on in the pandemic, there were a lot of unknowns on how the virus spread.
“You don’t see many restaurants who aren’t advertising for help wanted,” Gottlob said.
The Flight Center is offering higher wages than other restaurants in hope of luring people to come to work for them, Simonian said.
“Almost 35% of all hospitality workers haven’t returned to work,” he said of workers across the nation.
Simonian hoped to open the restaurant with full hours. Instead, the restaurant is operating from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The restaurant has about 45 employees so far, but still needs at least another 22.
“What we had for staff only allowed us to function in that time frame,” he said.
Senior Editor Mike Cote
contributed to this report.