NEW YORK - American workers’ expectations for pay surged in July, even as those same workers foresee a modestly less robust job market, said a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Respondents told the bank that they’d expect an annual salary offer of $67,416 upon being offered a job, a record reading in a survey that started in 2014, up from the $60,310 reported a year ago. "The increase was broad-based across age, education, and income groups, but was most pronounced for respondents above age 45 and for college graduates," the report said.