Old Man of the Mountain gets a day
Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Wednesday designating May 3 as the Old Man of the Mountain Day on the 20th anniversary of the collapse of the granite icon.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

Surrounded by legislators, longtime curators and fans of the landmark, Sununu said it was a fitting tribute for an icon that helped define New Hampshire for generations since its first discovery in 1805.