CONCORD — The Old Man of the Mountain got its day of recognition with Gov. Chris Sununu signing legislation on the 20th anniversary of the granite stone face’s collapse.
Surrounded by legislators, longtime curators and fans of the landmark, Sununu said it was a fitting tribute for an icon that helped define New Hampshire for generations since its first discovery in 1805.
“It was really all about the resiliency, right,” Sununu said.
He recalled being one of eight children riding in the back of his family’s station wagon, stealing a quick look at the profile as they quickly drove by it.
After the monument fell on May 3, 2003, Sununu recalled a conversation he had with his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu.
“He said, ‘I think we can put it back together.’ I said, ‘Hey, you’re the engineer, I am the hydrologist, but Dad, I really don’t think it’s possible,’” Gov. Sununu said.
The exchange revealed how so many New Hampshire residents were stunned by the sudden collapse, Sununu said.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, recalled rock-climbing over the nose of the profile.
“That was by far the toughest climb I’ve ever had,” Bradley said.
Curators on hand for ceremony
Caretaker David Nielsen and his father, Niels, before him starting in 1980 did annual inspections to check on the rock formation.
They installed many turnbuckles over the years to keep the granite profile from falling down until it did.
David’s wife, Deb, also assisted with the inspections.
“It’s too bad this took so long, but it still feels really good,” said Deb Nielsen, a former sergeant at arms for the New Hampshire House of Representatives. “I really thank the Legislature for going the extra mile.”
After the collapse, the state created Profile Plaza, an exhibit at the base of Cannon Mountain near Profile Lake.
Fundraising efforts to create a more expensive and elaborate tribute to the Old Man of the Mountain failed however.
Prior to Sununu signing the new law, Grammy nominated songwriter Rick Lang sang “The Great Stone Face” that he had written last year in honor of the anniversary.
Ron Ketchie donated to the state of New Hampshire a large glass etching of the monument.
“I collected everything I could possibly find about the Old Man,” Ketchie said, showing off an old postcard.
Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said her agency would find an appropriate place to display the etching.
The legislation (HB 96) had a rocky start for state Rep. John Potucek, R-Derry.
A House committee had overwhelmingly recommended killing the bill.
The panel had cited its long opposition to similar bills to many past days of observance that after becoming law got very little public notice.
A move to kill this bill in the House failed, 198-181.
The state Senate unanimously passed the bill without debate; President Bradley was one of its co-sponsors.
“All good things are worth the effort,” Potucek said.
Sununu gave Potucek the pen he had used to sign the new law.