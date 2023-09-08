Stock figures on a screen at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Japanese stocks pared losses after the Bank of Japan’s policy decision and as U.S. futures bounced back following a global equity rout.
The dollar lost traction on Friday, following a seemingly unstoppable rally that has pushed currency toward a record streak of weekly gains on bets the Federal Reserve will keep rates elevated. Both stocks and bonds fluctuated.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index halted a three-day advance, while still on pace for its eighth consecutive week of advances - the longest run since 2005. A respite in the greenback's surge reduced the pressure on commodities and emerging markets. The S&P 500 remained below 4,500, on pace for a weekly decline alongside Treasuries. The offshore yuan weakened toward its lowest level ever as a cut to the daily reference rate stoked bets China is comfortable with a gradual depreciation.
"The dollar has become quite overbought and overloved," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. "Therefore, it's getting ripe for a pullback. Sentiment is reaching extreme levels for the greenback, and thus that doesn't leave many more buyers to take it higher at least over the near term. Short-term traders should be careful about long positions in the dollar."
The recent dollar rally reflects the fissures that are opening in the global economy, with reports signaling that the U.S. economy is accelerating even as growth cools in Europe and China.
---
Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said late Thursday U.S. monetary policy is "in a good place," but officials will need to parse through data to decide on how to proceed on interest rates. His Dallas counterpart Lorie Logan noted that skipping an interest-rate hike at the central bank's upcoming policy meeting may be appropriate, while also signaling rates may have to rise further to get inflation back to 2%.
The rising threat of interest rates staying higher-for-longer is likely to dent prospects of a soft landing for the U.S. economy and drive a sell-off in stocks over the next two months, according to Bank of America strategists led by Michael Hartnett.
The consensus probability of a hard landing is "around 20%," but oil, dollar and bond yields remaining elevated, as well as tighter financial conditions, "remain the September-October risk," they said.
---
Corporate Highlights
Kroger and Albertsons agreed to sell 413 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers in a divestiture designed to help win antitrust approval for their $24.6 billion merger.
Apple's most important new product unveiling of the year gets underway on Tuesday, when the company will introduce the iPhone 15, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods.
Liquefied natural gas workers at key Chevron sites in Australia began partial strikes Friday after talks failed to reach an agreement in a dispute that's roiled global gas markets.
Adobe rose after Mizuho Securities upgraded the firm to buy from neutral saying, "fundamentals are looking up."
Smith & Wesson Brands jumped after the firearm manufacturer reported earnings that beat estimates.
RH sank after the midpoint of the home-furnishing company's revenue forecast missed the average analyst estimate.
First Solar rose as analysts raised their price targets following the solar tech company's capital markets day. The firm set out its financial targets through 2026 and said its capacity was sold out through that period.
---
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%
The MSCI World index was little changed
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0715
The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2494
The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.46 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $25,868
Ether fell 0.6% to $1,629.26
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.22%
Germany's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.60%
Britain's 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.43%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $87.09 a barrel
Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,946.20 an ounce
---
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.