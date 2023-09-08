MARKETS-BG

Stock figures on a screen at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Japanese stocks pared losses after the Bank of Japan’s policy decision and as U.S. futures bounced back following a global equity rout.

 Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

The dollar lost traction on Friday, following a seemingly unstoppable rally that has pushed currency toward a record streak of weekly gains on bets the Federal Reserve will keep rates elevated. Both stocks and bonds fluctuated.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index halted a three-day advance, while still on pace for its eighth consecutive week of advances - the longest run since 2005. A respite in the greenback's surge reduced the pressure on commodities and emerging markets. The S&P 500 remained below 4,500, on pace for a weekly decline alongside Treasuries. The offshore yuan weakened toward its lowest level ever as a cut to the daily reference rate stoked bets China is comfortable with a gradual depreciation.