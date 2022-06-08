Joseph Bannon stopped at Heavens Gas in the North End of Manchester Wednesday and paid $60 in cash to top off the gas tank on his Ram pickup.
A full tank would have cost double that, he said. The price per gallon was $4.899 if paid with cash and $4.949 with credit at the Webster Street station. It was the cheapest offering along the busy stretch of road, with most prices at $4.999.
“I just figured I’d fill up now because it’s going to go up tomorrow,” he said.
He’s probably right, as record-high gas prices continue to rise.
Wednesday brought the highest average gas price of $4.967 in the Granite State, slightly above the national average, according to AAA. The average price is about $2 per gallon above last year.
The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, according to AAA.
Along with the volatile crude oil prices, the demand outweighs the “tight global supply,” AAA said.
The demand rose after Memorial Day weekend travel with prices jumping 29 cents in one week on the national level. In New Hampshire, the average price jumped 25 cents from last week.
But drivers continue to fill up despite the cost.
“At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.
Bannon, who was wearing a red Winnipesaukee Pier T-shirt, owns a boat on the lake, where the prices are “probably a buck and a half” more.
“I know there isn’t too much we can do about it, but I think somebody ought to act up,” he said.
He said inflation might set his retirement back, but he’s not going to let it ruin a fun summer with kids and grandkids.
“I’m still going to enjoy my life because when I look at what’s all around us, I want to enjoy every bit of what I can,” Bannon said.
Gasoline and food prices have the biggest impact on consumers, because the prices are the most visible, said Brian Gottlob, director of the state’s Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.
“We can’t avoid it because we need those things,” he said.
The record gas prices are “nominal” in that they haven’t been adjusted for inflation, with people earning more than during other energy crises, such as 2008 and 2011-2014, Gottlob said.
“It may not technically have as much of an impact on everybody’s wallet as it did in 2008, but because it is going to last a lot longer it is going to feel a lot worse for sure,” he said.
Many worry about a recession, but Gottlob said the price of crude oil would likely have to rise to $140 to $150 per barrel to have a significant economic impact. Many households were in good shape going into the current energy crisis with lower interest rates, increased savings and stimulus money from the federal government, Gottlob said.
“I think we can bear it now,” he said.
In terms of supply, oil companies are worried about boosting production and the prices quickly dropping, Gottlob said.
Just down Webster Street from Heavens Gas, the price at Budget Gas was $4.999 — 5 cents less if you paid cash. Manager Rhonda Santos doesn’t remember a time when the prices just kept increasing every day.
“It hasn’t been so volatile since the beginning of COVID when gas prices went the other way,” she said. “I definitely don’t see gas prices going the other way anytime soon.”
Gottlob said projections for next year show oil prices at about $70 per barrel, which could bring gas prices down to about $3 per gallon, but only the market will tell.
Elie El-Chalfoun, who formerly owned multiple Mega-X gas stations across southern New Hampshire, said he’s seen nothing like it.
“This is crazy,” he said.
He has a project on hold for a new gas station on Lane Road in Raymond. At first, he decided to delay construction because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now prices are rising.
“It’s not just gas prices,” he said. “Gas prices affect everything: construction costs, materials, everything.”