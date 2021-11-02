Congressman Chris Pappas wants to make sure a proposal to give the Treasury Department more access to private banking transactions remains off the table.
The provision has been taken out of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending plan, but Pappas says the proposal will likely be back before Congress in the future.
The proposal would have required U.S. banks to report additional information about certain deposits and withdrawals. The provision was seen as a way to identify people who under-report income on their taxes. Banks and credit unions across the nation opposed the move.
Early proposals called for monitoring of accounts with more than $600. It was later boosted to $10,000.
Pappas opposes the plan, calling it an overreach of the Treasury Department.
“I think it came out of left field,” he said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. “It was never included in legislation that was being worked on in the House or Senate committees. It came directly from the Treasury Department.”
The IRS estimates $7 trillion in taxes won’t be collected over the next decade at current tax rates.
“Largely wealthy individuals and larger companies do skirt the tax rules,” Pappas said.
The reporting is an “unworkable solution to address the tax gap,” he said.
“I think the proposal is onerous. It’s an invasion of privacy,” he said. “It would turn over unnecessary information about personal accounts. It is something I am going to continue to oppose.”
Jim Brannen, president and CEO of First Seacoast Bank, said the broad-based reporting is ill conceived.
“It is like trying to fix something with a sledgehammer that is best fixed with a pair of tweezers,” he said. “It places an undue burden on financial institutions. It places an undue burden on the IRS, which is ill equipped to handle this level of volume of information.”
The proposal poses privacy and information security risks, Brannen said.
He estimates it would cost tens of thousands of dollars for financial institutions to comply with the requirements.
“These are not systems that we currently have,” Brannen said.
Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, said most businesses are trying to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It really does have the potential to create some real compliance burden issues,” she said.
It could add a significant amount of work for employers, she said.
Pappas wants to make sure no one is skirting the law when it comes to taxes, but doesn’t agree with monitoring bank accounts.
“This is a Washington, D.C., proposal that doesn’t take into consideration the intricacy of how it will be implemented and the impacts on businesses and the economy,” he said.
Pappas said he believes the issues will likely come up again.
“I think this places an undue burden on individuals here in New Hampshire and small businesses,” he said. “It is something that we have to work to highlight and to keep out of legislation.”