Business has been so slow at Corner Bar & Diner that many nights, owner Serena Rice closes her New Underwood, S.D., watering hole at 8 p.m., six hours early. Fewer people are stopping in - and when they do, they're ordering $3 well whiskeys instead of their usual $5 pours of Crown Royal.

Rice has taken pricier items like steak and ahi tuna off the menu. Now she mostly serves frozen foods - mini corn dogs, chicken strips, breaded pickles - that won't go bad if customers don't show up.