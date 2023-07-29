Umbrella protection

Diane Cole of Derry seeks protection from the sun for herself and grandson Clark Cole, 5, of Litchfield, during a New Hampshire Fisher Cats day game at Delta Dental Stadium last week.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

Diane Cole hoisted a blue umbrella to protect herself from the noontime sun.

On a seemingly rare day without rain in Manchester, she shielded her 5-year-old grandson, Clark, as the sun sent the temperature climbing to 90 degrees last week.

A group plays a round of mini-golf at Chuckster’s in Chichester last week.
Caleb Beal, 8, of Litchfield, has ice cream with his grandparents, Rick and Karen Hobbs of Manchester, during a visit to Chuckster’s in Chichester last week. Owner Mark Blasko says business is down about 25% at Chuckster’s two locations. “I think what’s worse than bad weather is a bad-weather forecast,” Blasko said.
With more unsettled weather forecast, lifeguard Riley Maynard keeps an eye on a handful of swimmers during another quiet day at the town beach at Beaver Lake in Derry last week.