Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda take a break outside while attending the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 25, 2023. 

 ANN SAPHIR/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Interest rate futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate on Friday priced in a more than even chance of tightening at either the November or December policy meetings after Chair Jerome Powell struck what market participants perceived to be a moderately hawkish tone.

The Fed though is widely expected to hold rates steady at a range of 5.25% to 5.50% at the Sept. 19-20 meeting.