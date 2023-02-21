Brian Gottlob, one of New Hampshire’s leading economists, believes the U.S. economy will likely avoid a recession, given the labor market and other key economic factors.
But he warns such a downturn could become a “self-fulfilling prophecy” if consumers drastically cut back on spending.
“I think it is more and more likely that we avoid one,” Gottlob said Tuesday morning during a economic forecast presentation hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber.
“It is possible to talk ourselves into a recession if people become so concerned about the economy they hold back on their spending and businesses hold back on their hiring,” he said.
Gottlob’s outlook is a change from September, when he thought a recession would hit this year, based on rising interest rates and energy costs over the summer. Fear of a recession is starting to decline among other economists as well, he said.
“It’s possible that we maybe have pushed off a little further, because eventually we will have a recession, so maybe it’s 2024,” he said. “The labor market just looks too strong for me to see a recession.”
Gottlob offered several key takeaways.
Some will struggle
While the U.S. economy could dodge a recession, it is still going to be a difficult year for many people, Gottlob said.
“It really depends on where you are at on the income scale,” he said. “Lower income households are clearly going to struggle. They are already starting to struggle by a number of metrics.”
Job growth is slowing, which is seen as a positive for the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Gottlob said banks have plenty of capital.
“What a huge difference from what we have now and what we know happened during the Great Recession,” Gottlob said. “We are not going to see the kind of financial meltdown we experienced during the Great Recession.”
The nation also will see slower growth in the gross domestic product over last year, and the unemployment rate could rise to 4%.
Jobs, wages grow
Gottlob said there are ample job opportunities and wages have been rising as inflation begins to slow down. The Granite State’s labor force has not yet surpassed pre-pandemic levels and should be 12,000 to 14,000 workers higher based on population growth, he said.
With the exception of Maine, New Hampshire has done better than other neighboring states in recovering COVID-19 job losses, he said.
“I think this is a good indication that New Hampshire took the right path,” Gottlob said.
The state still has a high job-opening rate.
“A lot of people left the labor force, which created openings,” he said. “And we’ve seen a lot of churn in the labor market. A lot of people switched jobs.”
Even with highly publicized layoffs in the tech industry, he doesn’t see the labor market “crashing anytime soon.” Those types of jobs are in high demand, and the workers who were laid off likely will find new jobs soon, he said.
Remote work also took off during the pandemic, with companies from out of state looking to hire workers here. Some can offer higher wages.
Gottlob said a lot of new businesses also have cropped up, with large growth in professional, scientific and technical services.
Workers need housing
The housing market is a critical issue for New Hampshire’s economy.
“We are no longer a low-cost housing state,” Gottlob said.
Supply is the problem, Gottlob said. “We’ve really gone a decade or more of not building enough.”
Many younger workers who typically would be moving into starter homes are stuck in apartments, as inventory for purchase remains low.
“It was just a perfect storm for the housing market,” Gottlob said. “It was bad enough when interest rates were low. You add in a doubling of interest rates, and you end up with people in ‘interest-rate lock.’ People who might normally trade up, are you going to trade a 3% mortgage for a 6.5% mortgage? Probably not.”
Younger workers are becoming more drawn to Manchester, especially with job opportunities in the Millyard. Many of these workers are highly skilled, Gottlob said.
“Having the quality rental apartments, not just cheap, is really critical,” Gottlob said. “And I think Manchester is starting to do that and catching on.”