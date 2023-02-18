storage units
Buy Now

Daren and Michelle Simoneau open up a storage unit at 603 Storage in Raymond. The Simoneaus rent a storage unit for themselves in Hooksett and have started bidding on other units whose contents have been put up for auction for nonpayment.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Daren Simoneau lives in a three-bedroom apartment in Manchester’s North End with little to no room for storage.

Four years ago, he rented a 10-by-15 foot unit at Hooksett Self Storage on West River Road to store his family’s kayak in the winter, along with bicycles and all sorts of odds and ends.

Bluebird Storage approved in Salem

This artist rendering show plans for a new 196,500-square-foot Bluebird Storage on Manor Parkway in Salem.