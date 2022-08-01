U.S. Senator Sinema heads to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) waits for an elevator to go to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON -- Senate Democrats on Monday were awaiting a ruling from a chamber referee this week on whether they can override the legislature's normal rules to pass a $430 billion drugs, energy and tax bill despite Republican objections.

The decision by the referee, officially known as the "parliamentarian," will have a profound impact on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to win back control of the House of Representatives and perhaps the Senate amid voter discontent over inflation.