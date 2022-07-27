FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows plastic letters arranged to read "Chip Shortage" placed on a computer motherboard

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Wednesday passed sweeping legislation to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry, hoping to boost companies as they compete with China and alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars to weapons and video games.

The Senate passed the long-awaited bill by 64 to 33. The House of Representatives is expected to approve it as soon as later this week, which would send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.