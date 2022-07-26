WASHINGTON - The Senate voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would provide $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers, as well as invest billions in science and technology innovation, in a bid to strengthen the United States' competitiveness and self-reliance in what is seen as a keystone industry for economic and national security.

The legislation -- which has been referred to as the "CHIPS Act" but which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., dubbed the "Chips and Science" bill Tuesday -- resembles the United States Innovation and Competition Act, the original form of the bill that cleared the Senate last year but ran aground in the House. On Tuesday morning, the Senate voted 64-32 to limit debate and move the bill toward a final vote. If the Senate passes the bill, as expected, it would then move to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said it has the support for passage.