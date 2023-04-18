WASHINGTON - U.S. single-family homebuilding increased for a second straight month in March, while permits for future construction surged, offering some glimmers of hope for the depressed housing market ahead of the busy spring selling season.

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, rose 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 861,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for February was revised higher to show single-family homebuilding rising to a rate of 838,000 units instead of the previously reported 830,000 unit-pace.