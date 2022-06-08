CONCORD — With a nearly 20% vacancy rate in state government jobs, Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking approval for a pair of new programs to offer bonuses to find and keep essential workers.
“Public service is amazingly rewarding, but it is not immune from the workforce shortages that exist in virtually every sector of our economy,” Sununu said Wednesday.
As New Hampshire begins a busy summer tourism period, state officials are struggling to fill all the openings for seasonal jobs at state parks and beaches.
Philip Bryce, director of the state Division of Parks and Recreation, said his office has faced many of the same workforce challenges that have hit all agencies.
“We have seen improvement this year over the last couple of years due to increasing pay and investing in a marketing campaign for recruitment,” Bryce said through a spokeswoman.
The first priority was to fill all openings for ocean lifeguard jobs, which was accomplished, he said.
Some vacancies remain for lake lifeguards. City parks officials are grappling with the same challenge as they prepare to open pools for the summer months.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee will take up Sununu’s requests to offer these incentives:
• A referral incentive of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time positions to be shared by the new employee and the employee who recruited them. It applies to workers hired before June 30, 2023 who work for at least three months.
• A retention incentive of $2,000 for full-time and $500 for part-time state workers who provide direct care or work in institutions such as nursing homes, prisons or hospitals. To be eligible, the employee must be hired by July 1, 2022 and work until at least Nov. 17, 2022. Those who telework are not eligible for the bonus, Sununu said.
“These programs offer financial incentive to those providing critical care while at the same time, entice employees, system-wide, to help recruit qualified, motivated individuals to join us in state service — a win-win,” Sununu said.
Bipartisan support for bonuses
The bonuses come from a new state law (SB 226) signed by Sununu earlier this week that requires the state to create a recruitment incentive.
“This is clearly the biggest crisis facing the state right now, filling the very important work that agencies throughout our government do every day,” said state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, who authored the new law.
The bill, which had bipartisan support in the Legislature, makes clear these bonuses do not affect collective bargaining agreements reached between the state and labor unions that set pay scales.
This recruitment effort becomes all the more important as the state’s workforce gets older, D’Allesandro said.
State officials estimate as many as 40% of the state’s workforce will be eligible to retire within the next five years.
“We have to prepare for the reality that our vacancy rate could go up in the future if we don’t act now aggressively to deal with this issue,” D’Allesandro said.
Since becoming governor, Sununu also has convinced the Executive Council to approve pay raises to attract and keep workers in hard-to-fill state jobs, especially in the health care field.
More than 1,000 state workers currently receive these bonuses, which also go to medical experts who work in the state prison system.