Electronic stock board

An electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo on Nov. 21, 2022.  

 SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Stocks rose in the run-up to key inflation data that may show further deceleration, bolstering the case for a downshift in the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

In another relatively subdued trading session, the S&P 500 posted a mild advance. While the market looks slightly tilted toward a risk-on mood, the reality is that many traders will likely be sitting on their hands on the eve of the pivotal consumer price index. Treasury two-year yields and the dollar fluctuated.