U.S. stocks rose Thursday as a rally in companies linked to the frenzy in artificial intelligence outweighed broader market concerns including a U.S. debt default.
The S&P 500 gained 0.4% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 1.6% after a bullish sales forecast from Nvidia ignited gains in the tech sector.
Nvidia shares soared 20% after its forecast for surging revenue on AI demand surprised even the most optimistic analysts on Wall Street, propelling the company to the cusp of a $1 trillion market value.
It's another sign that investors are willing to pile into promising tech stocks, despite the growing worries about China's economy and a potentially catastrophic U.S. debt default. Fitch Ratings warned that the U.S.'s AAA rating is under threat, though it still expects politicians will reach an agreement before time runs out.
"While we recognize the euphoria with artificial intelligence, it's important for investors to stay grounded and avoid putting money into overvalued stocks in this space, even if they are strong companies," wrote Ryan Belanger, founder and managing principal at Claro Advisors.
Treasury-bill yields slated to mature early next month all edged past 6.2% Thursday as investors continued to demand a premium on securities seen most at risk of nonpayment if the government exhausts its borrowing capacity. The wrangling in Washington adds to the risks assessed by Federal Reserve officials as they consider pausing interest rate increases. Traders are now fully pricing in another quarter-point hike within the next two policy meetings after mixed data Thursday including a higher revised first-quarter GDP and fewer-than-expected jobless claims.
"Nvidia was last night's good surprise," said Gilles Guibout, head of European equity strategies at Axa Investment Managers. "But more broadly, there are few reasons for the market to keep rising: interest rates are not going down, global economic growth isn't rebounding, full-year earnings are seen flat and stock valuations are already at a decent level."
The company, whose shares have doubled this year, is at the forefront of an explosion in spending on artificial intelligence computing following the success of ChatGPT and other tools.
"If you look at tech it continues to reinvent itself over and over," Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James Financial, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "I continue to like the big tech names."
Elsewhere, Best Buy rose 2.4% after topping profit estimates. Snowflake dropped 16% after the cloud-software company cut its product revenue guidance for the full year.
In Chinese markets, sentiment is continuing to worsen. The Hang Seng Index shed 1.9% on the day and the yuan broke through the closely-watched 7-per-dollar level.
The key worry for investors is that China's economy is losing momentum and there are persistent financial troubles in the real estate industry. Recent data suggest gross domestic product growth this year will be closer to the government's target of about 5%, contrary to expectations of a large overshoot formed earlier in the year.
Meanwhile, U.K. government bonds led losses in Europe. Traders added to bets the Bank of England will keep raising interest rates after an unexpectedly strong reading of U.K. inflation Wednesday. Money markets are now pricing more than 100 basis points of additional tightening by December.
Bloomberg's Georgina McKay contributed to this report.