Gov. Chris Sununu criticized the Biden administration for failing to give it assurance New Hampshire would receive $67 million in emergency rental assistance. Without approval of the money the program will have to come to an end at the end of December.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu accused the Biden administration of reneging on $67 million in expected rental assistance without warning, which could bring the program to a close at the “worst possible time” as residents face rising costs for energy and housing this winter.
Sununu wrote Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, asking her to reconsider a decision that he said could bring assistance for tenants to an end on Dec. 29.
“After waiting several months, we learned that without notice or explanation, additional Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds for New Hampshire have been rejected while 28 other states around the country have been given the resources for their program to continue,” Sununu said.
“With skyrocketing inflation, cold weather and the holiday season, this is the absolute worst time for the federal government to take this step.”
Sununu urged the all-Democratic congressional delegation to lobby the Biden administration to reverse its decision.
“Please stand up and right this wrong for our state,” Sununu wrote.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen fired back that this was a problem of Sununu’s “own making” as the Republican governor failed to efficiently use past rental assistance in time, as the first phase of this program soon ends.
“It is really unfortunate that Governor Sununu continues to lash out at the federal government over a crisis of his own making. We did our job — we secured New Hampshire its fair share of federal dollars to provide rental assistance and delivered it to the state,” Shaheen said in a statement.
“The governor’s failure to get these dollars out the door in a timely fashion is a result of his mismanagement or poor understanding of the program, neither of which seem to be shared by other states, cities and counties that managed to efficiently get their funding out to residents. Rather than play a blame game, the governor should be focused on getting these dollars out the door before more dollars are recouped due to his administration’s delays.”
The Union Leader obtained an even more pointed letter Shaheen sent back to Sununu late Friday afternoon.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster criticized Sununu for failing to work constructively with federal officials.
“Too many Granite State families struggle to afford housing which is why the resources Congress delivered to New Hampshire are so critical,” Kuster said. “It’s disappointing that Governor Sununu failed to work collaboratively with the state’s federal partners to effectively distribute these resources.”
Congress has approved two rounds of Emergency Rental Assistance, which started during COVID-19 when there was a lengthy moratorium on evictions which ended in New Hampshire in the summer of 2021.
The state received $180 million for the first round in January 2021 and the state has been told it will receive a total of $115 million in assistance in the second round.