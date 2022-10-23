Sununu warns rental assistance could end soon
Gov. Chris Sununu criticized the Biden administration for failing to give it assurance New Hampshire would receive $67 million in emergency rental assistance. Without approval of the money the program will have to come to an end at the end of December.

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu accused the Biden administration of reneging on $67 million in expected rental assistance without warning, which could bring the program to a close at the “worst possible time” as residents face rising costs for energy and housing this winter.

Sununu wrote Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, asking her to reconsider a decision that he said could bring assistance for tenants to an end on Dec. 29.

Shaheen says Sununu's mismanagement caused rental aid grant problems
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said Gov. Chris Sununu has mismanaged the federal emergency rental assistance program and tried the blame the Biden administration for problems “of his own making.”