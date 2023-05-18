House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with reporters on Tuesday, moments after returning from a meeting with President Biden and other congressional leaders at the White House to discuss the debt ceiling.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - The first time Sen. Bryan Schatz (D-Hawaii) tried to abolish the debt limit, he pleaded with lawmakers to "stop these attempts to govern through threats" that put the economy at risk.

That was in 2017, the same year that a Republican revolt brought the United States within weeks of a catastrophic default. But Congress did nothing to fix the underlying problem that September, nor when he and other Democrats tried again in 2019, and 2021, and just this past April, even while a wave of similar fiscal standoffs roiled Washington.