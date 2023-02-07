WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the trade gap widening to a record high in 2022. With the deficit expected to increase again in January, economists anticipated that trade would probably not provide support to the economy this quarter after contributing to gross domestic product growth for three straight quarters.